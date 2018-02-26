Pelicans News Around the Web (02-26-2018)
Game 59: Pelicans at Bucks 2-25-18
Postgame recap: Pelicans 123, Bucks 121 (OT)
Pelicans (33-26), Bucks (33-26)
Game 59: Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Quotes 2-25-18
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 123, Bucks 121
Jrue Holiday gets hot; Pelicans get past Bucks in OT; winning streak hits five
MILWAUKEE — After a miserable first quarter Sunday, it looked as though the New Orleans Pelicans weren’t going to match their longest winning streak since 2015.
Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans: Three things to know
The Pelicans return to the Smoothie King Center for a game at 7 p.m. Monday against the lowly Phoenix Suns.
Anthony Davis aims to continue hot streak vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Anthony Davis has performed as well as any other player in the NBA this season.
Pelicans win 5th straight, top Bucks in OT behind Jrue Holiday's 36 points
Four quarters just haven't been enough for the New Orleans Pelicans this season.
Pelicans at Bucks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-25-18
On-Court Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday at Bucks
Pelicans at Bucks Postgame: Jrue Holiday 02-25-18
Pelicans at Bucks Postgame: Anthony Davis 02-25-18
Update on New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson
NEW ORLEANS – Mr. Benson remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner Medical Center and continues to get exemplary care for the flu.
Saints, Pelicans owner Tom Benson 'stable,' still in ICU
The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations issued an update on owner Tom Benson's condition on Sunday.
