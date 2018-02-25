Pelicans News Around the Web (02-25-2018)
Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Milwaukee
Strong stoppers: Surge in defensive play has helped Pelicans
The trend line on the New Orleans Pelicans’ defense resembles a turbulent stock.
Read more »
After unprecedented 45-17-5-5 line, Anthony Davis in midst of his best four-game stretch of NBA career
Walker: Anthony Davis won't win MVP, but he surely belongs in the conversation
Anthony Davis went to the free-throw line eight times Friday night in the Pelicans' 124-123 overtime victory over the Miami Heat.
Read more »
Anthony Davis keeps making history as Pelicans continue win streak
Anthony Davis made history once again Friday night (Feb. 23) and coach Alvin Gentry didn't even notice.
Read more »
Game 58: Pelicans Entertainment 02-23-18