Pelicans News Around the Web (02-22-2018)

Pelicans energized heading into stretch run of regular season

One of New Orleans’ two Western Conference All-Stars is out for the remainder of the season, but if you sense a feeling of positivity around the Pelicans right now, there’s a good reason.

Read more »

NBA All-Star 2018 Weekend Recap

Check out a recap from NBA All-Star Weekend 2018!

Watch Recap »

Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 2-21-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the adjustments the team plans to make coming out of the All-Star break.

Watch video »

Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 2-21-18

Jrue Holiday speaks to the media about All-Star break and how the team is feeling.

Watch video »

Pelicans Practice: Rajon Rondo 2-21-18

Rajon Rondo talks about all-star break and making up the rescheduled Pacers game.

Watch video »

Watch Karl Malone prank Anthony Davis in hilarious video

The Mailman turned into the Maintenance Man.

Watch video »