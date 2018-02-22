Pelicans News Around the Web (02-22-2018)
Pelicans energized heading into stretch run of regular season
One of New Orleans’ two Western Conference All-Stars is out for the remainder of the season, but if you sense a feeling of positivity around the Pelicans right now, there’s a good reason.
NBA All-Star 2018 Weekend Recap
Check out a recap from NBA All-Star Weekend 2018!
Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 2-21-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the adjustments the team plans to make coming out of the All-Star break.
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 2-21-18
Jrue Holiday speaks to the media about All-Star break and how the team is feeling.
Pelicans Practice: Rajon Rondo 2-21-18
Rajon Rondo talks about all-star break and making up the rescheduled Pacers game.
Watch Karl Malone prank Anthony Davis in hilarious video
The Mailman turned into the Maintenance Man.
