Pelicans News Around the Web (02-21-2018)

Pelicans Ink: Story of our players tattoos


Despite the trade deadline closing and All-Star Weekend passing, the New Orleans Pelicans’ roster continues to be in a state of flux.
The New Orleans Pelicans plan on signing guard Walter Lemon Jr. to a 10-day contract, a source confirmed Tuesday.
Anthony Davis: Pelicans could've reached NBA Finals with healthy DeMarcus Cousins: report

Anthony Davis still thinks about how far the New Orleans Pelicans could've gone with a healthy DeMarcus Cousins.
Emeka Okafor making the most of his NBA comeback chance with Pelicans

Ilana Okafor admits it isn't always easy packing suitcases when you're trying to stuff in clothes for a husband who stands 6-foot-10.
