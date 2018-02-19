Pelicans News Around the Web (02-19-2018)
Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins Introduced with Team LeBron
Anthony Davis wears No. 0 to start All-Star Game in tribute to Pelicans teammate DeMarcus Cousins
Cousins was voted in as starter but is missing game because of injury.
Do it for Boogie: Anthony Davis wears DeMarcus Cousins' jersey to start 2018 NBA All-Star Game
DeMarcus Cousins' presence at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game was felt on the court despite the New Orleans Pelicans center's torn Achilles tendon Sunday.
NBA All-Star 2018: Anthony Davis in Action
All-Star Highlights 2018: Anthony Davis
NBA All-Star 2018: Anthony Davis Postgame Availability
Kushner: Anthony Davis' game continues to make strides, but can he showcase his game in the playoffs?
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis’ status is secure.
LeBron James says Anthony Davis was his 2nd pick in All-Star Draft: report
LeBron James decided to finally reveal his draft order for the starters from his team after Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver opines on state of league, technology, social media before All-Star Game tips
LOS ANGELES — The NBA promotes individualism.
