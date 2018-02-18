Pelicans News Around the Web (02-18-2018)
Look back or look forward? Pelicans' All-Star duo of Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins marks one-year anniversary
LOS ANGELES — This was supposed to be a coronation. A moment of affirmation, justification and jubilation as well.
2018 NBA All-Star: Anthony Davis Media Availability
NBA All-Star 2018: Anthony Davis goes bowling
NBA All-Star 2018: Day 2 with Anthony Davis
Notebook: Langston Galloway kicks it as a media member — asking NBA All-Stars about their footwear choices
LOS ANGELES — Langston Galloway was on the other end of the microphone.
A look back at DeMarcus Cousins' first year with the New Orleans Pelicans
On Feb. 20, 2017, DeMarcus Cousins had his world turned upside down when he was shockingly traded to the New Orleans Pelicans on the night of the 2017 All-Star Game.
