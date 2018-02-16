Pelicans News Around the Web (02-16-2018)

Pelicans-Pacers Game Rescheduled

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today that the Pelicans home game against the Indiana Pacers has been rescheduled to March 21, 7 p.m. CT at the Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

Pelicans, Pacers makeup date announced; New Orleans to play 3 games in 3 days

An acclimation period should’ve been expected.

Read more »

Pelicans' adjustments without DeMarcus Cousins beginning to pay off



Read more »

Pelicans game vs. Indiana Pacers rescheduled for March 21

The New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Indiana Pacers that was postponed Feb. 7 because of a leaking Smoothie King Center roof has been moved to March 21.

Read more »

Anthony Davis relishes fifth consecutive All-Star trip

It seems like a very long time ago, but Anthony Davis was once named a first-time All-Star as an injury replacement for Kobe Bryant, in a Western Conference so loaded with talent that it wasn’t a given Davis would be part of the midseason showcase.

Read more »

Pelicans Dance Team Performance 2-14-18



Read more »

Halftime Performance: Rolla Bolla 2-14-18



Read more »

Pelicans Honor Dillard University Athletic Director for Black History Month



Read more »