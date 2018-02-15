Pelicans News Around the Web (02-15-2018)

Postgame recap: Pelicans 139, Lakers 117



Pelicans vs Lakers Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 02-14-18



Pelicans vs Lakers Postgame: Anthony Davis 02-14-18



Pelicans vs Lakers Postgame: Emeka Okafor 02-14-18



Pelicans vs Lakers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-14-18



Pelicans vs Lakers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 02-14-18



Anthony Davis scores 42, Pelicans tie franchise scoring record in win over Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans are heading into the All-Star break on the heels of playing some of their best basketball this season.

Anthony Davis soars again; Pelicans drop Lakers, head into All-Star break on winning streak

This one is going to linger for a while.

How DeMarcus Cousins convinced Anthony Davis it was time to 'take over'

Anthony Davis was lost in his first few games without DeMarcus Cousins.

Lakers' Isaiah Thomas on altercation with Rajon Rondo: 'He kept bringing up the tribute'

Rajon Rondo has made his feelings about Isaiah Thomas clear in the past, but he made sure to say it to Thomas' face on Wednesday night.

Pels' Rajon Rondo, Lakers' Isaiah Thomas ejected after altercation

New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo and Los Angeles Lakers Isaiah Thomas both got to start their All-Star breaks a little earlier than expected.

