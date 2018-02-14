Pelicans News Around the Web (02-14-2018)
Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans: Three things to know
The Pelicans return home to face the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Smoothie King Center.
Post-Boogie, is it coming together? Pelicans host Lakers with chance at a three-game win streak
One person isn’t going to replace DeMarcus Cousins.
Pelicans sign Emeka Okafor to second 10-day contract: report
The New Orleans Pelicans agreed to bring back veteran Emeka Okafor on a second 10-day contract after his impressive performance in Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons, the New York Times reported.
