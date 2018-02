Pistons up next as Pelicans try to discover consistency without DeMarcus Cousins

They tap danced on the edge, but the New Orleans Pelicans managed to escape the despair of a crisis Saturday night.

Read more »

Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo lift Pelicans in double-overtime win against Nets

Here are the main takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 138-128 double-overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Read more »