Pelicans News Around the Web (02-10-2018)
Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit
Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at 76ers (2/9/18)
A look at three key numbers related to Friday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center between New Orleans and Philadelphia (6 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)
Read more »
Game 55: Pelicans at 76ers 2-9-18
Postgame recap: 76ers 100, Pelicans 82
76ers (27-25), Pelicans (28-26)
Read more »
Pelicans Highlights vs. 76ers 2-9-18
Embiid, 76ers rout Pelicans in dreary performance
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Pelicans got their first look at Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid Friday night.
Read more »
Pelicans and their new starting lineup begin 3-game Eastern Conference road swing
The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to bounce back from losing All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury.
Read more »
No DeMarcus Cousins? No chance as 76ers crush Pelicans: Final stats
The New Orleans Pelicans have been a bad team without DeMarcus Cousins.
Read more »
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 2-9-18
Ian Clark with 15 pts in the 4th vs. 76ers
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-9-18
What Winter Olympic sport would your Pelicans dominate?
Pelicans Honor Student for Black History Month