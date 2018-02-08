Pelicans News Around the Web (02-08-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 7, 2018

New Orleans (28-25) wraps up a brief two-game homestand tonight vs. Indiana (30-25).

Read more »

Pelicans-Pacers Game Postponed

NEW ORLEANS – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers has been postponed by the NBA due to a leak in the roof at the Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

Game 54: Pelicans-Pacers Postgame Quotes 2-7-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Read more »

Pelicans, Pacers game in New Orleans rained out after roof springs leak at Smoothie King Center

It wasn’t a loss.

Read more »

Pelicans look to get back on track against Indiana Pacers

The New Orleans Pelicans are still figuring out what it will take to win consistently without DeMarcus Cousins, but they are close to running out of time to find solutions.

Read more »

Pelicans ranked as the NBA's least valuable franchise: report

The New Orleans Pelicans are the least valuable franchise in the NBA, according to Forbes Magazine's annual valuations, coming in at approximately $1 billion.

Read more »

Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins to start in place of Rajon Rondo

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said that he plans to move Rajon Rondo to the bench in favor of the recently-signed DeAndre Liggins for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Read more »

Pelicans game vs. Indiana postponed because of leak in roof

The New Orleans Pelicans game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center has been postponed because of a leak in the roof.

Read more »

New Orleans Pelicans' leaky roof reactions take Twitter by storm

Only in New Orleans.

Read more »

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry on postponement: 'It wasn't worth risking the players'

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry has seen a lot during his 30 years in the NBA, but not anything like what happened Wednesday night in Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

Pelicans Shootaround: Ian Clark 2-7-18



Read more »

Pelicans Shootaround: E'Twaun Moore 2-7-18



Read more »

Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Alvin Gentry



Read more »

King Cake Baby's Day Out



Read more »