Pelicans News Around the Web (02-07-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 6, 2018

New Orleans dropped a home game by a 133-109 margin Monday vs. Utah.

Read more »

Pelicans adjust Thursday travel plans to Philadelphia due to Eagles championship parade

More than the residents of any other U.S. city, New Orleanians are accustomed to navigating their way around parades.

Read more »

'We have to play with desperation': Struggling Pelicans try to get back on track vs. Pacers

The New Orleans Pelicans provided no answers.

Read more »

Pelicans struggling to find footing without DeMarcus Cousins

There was a common theme in the New Orleans Pelicans locker room following Monday night's 133-109 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Darius Miller 2-6-18



Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 2-6-18



Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Nikola Mirotic 2-6-18



Read more »

Halftime Performance: David Garibaldi



Read more »

Pelicans Drumline Performance 02-05-18



Read more »

Pelicans Dance Team Performance 02-05-18



Read more »

He's baa-aaack: Pelicans' King Cake Baby mascot returns (and he's got freebies)

If it's Carnival time in New Orleans, there are certain things you can depend on seeing: crazed crowds, extravagantly designed floats, dancing cops.

Read more »