Pelicans News Around the Web (02-06-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2018

With just six games remaining before the All-Star break and two prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, New Orleans (28-24) is in action tonight, hosting Utah (24-28) at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 29th



Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of February 5

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Utah Jazz on Monday (2/5). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans.

Game 53: Pelicans vs Jazz 2-5-18



Postgame recap: Jazz 133, Pelicans 109

Jazz (25-28), Pelicans (28-25)

Game 53: Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Quotes 2-5-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Pelicans defense flops in 133-109 loss to Jazz

The Utah Jazz sent a message to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Pelicans' defense torched in loss to Jazz: Final stats

The Utah Jazz are currently one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference, and the New Orleans Pelicans had to learn that the hard way.

Pelicans, DeAndre Liggins agree to two-year deal: source

The New Orleans Pelicans agreed Sunday to sign guard DeAndre Liggins to a two-year deal, a source confirmed.

Pelicans Sign DeAndre Liggins

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard DeAndre Liggins.

Pelicans Shootaround: Emeka Okafor 02-05-18



Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame: Jrue Holiday 2-5-18



Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-5-18



Pelicans Shootaround: Nikola Mirotic



Bonuses for Mirotic in New Orleans include weather and AD

Nikola Mirotic and Anthony Davis took turns shooting jumpers and practicing layups.

Nikola Mirotic on playing with Anthony Davis: 'It's amazing to be by his side'

Nikola Mirotic couldn't help but smile the first time he was asked about Anthony Davis.

Game 53: Pelicans Entertainment 02-05-18



