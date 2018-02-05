Pelicans News Around the Web (02-05-2018)

Double-double debut: Nikola Mirotic joins New Orleans on Saturday, shines in Pelicans premiere

Nikola Mirotic did not have time for a practice or even a shootaround before his New Orleans Pelicans debut.

ESPN report: Pelicans to sign DeAndre Liggins to two-year contract

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to sign swingman DeAndre Liggins to a two-year contract, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

