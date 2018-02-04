Pelicans News Around the Web (02-04-2018)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 3, 2018
The New Orleans Pelicans (28-23) defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-23) on Friday, February 2 behind Anthony Davis' game-high 43 points and 10 rebounds.
Game 52: Pelicans at Timberwolves 2-3-18
Postgame recap: Timberwolves 118, Pelicans 107
Timberwolves (34-22), Pelicans (28-24)
Game 52: Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 2-3-18
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
Jimmy Butler spoils Anthony Davis' 38 points, Mirotic's double-double in Pelicans' 118-107 loss to Wolves
MINNEAPOLIS — The Super Bowl still a day away, the Minnesota Timberwolves were the hot ticket in town — and not because there wasn't anything else to do on a frigid Saturday night.
Timberwolves rout Pelicans, complete series sweep
MINNEAPOLIS -- The New Orleans Pelicans will be happy to say goodbye to the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.
Pelicans sign Emeka Okafor to 10-day contract
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent forward/center Emeka Okafor (eh-MEK-ah OH-ka-for) to a 10-day contract.
Roster Flashback: Emeka Okafor
Welcome back: Pelicans sign veteran center Emeka Okafor to 10-day contract
The New Orleans Pelicans signed longtime free agent center Emeka Okafor to a 10-day contract, the team announced Saturday.
Pelicans to sign Emeka Okafor to 10-day contract: source
The New Orleans Pelicans are planning to sign veteran big man Emeka Okafor to a 10-day contract, a source confirmed.
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: Anthony Davis 2-3-2018
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-3-2018
Postgame On-Court Interview: Anthony Davis 2-2-18
GameTime: Mirotic's Role in New Orleans
Pregame Interview with Jen Hale and Nikola Mirotić
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 2-3-2018