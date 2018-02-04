Pelicans News Around the Web (02-04-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 3, 2018

The New Orleans Pelicans (28-23) defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-23) on Friday, February 2 behind Anthony Davis' game-high 43 points and 10 rebounds.

Read more »

Game 52: Pelicans at Timberwolves 2-3-18



Read more »

Postgame recap: Timberwolves 118, Pelicans 107

Timberwolves (34-22), Pelicans (28-24)

Read more »

Game 52: Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 2-3-18



Read more »

Game 52: Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 2-3-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Read more »

Jimmy Butler spoils Anthony Davis' 38 points, Mirotic's double-double in Pelicans' 118-107 loss to Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS — The Super Bowl still a day away, the Minnesota Timberwolves were the hot ticket in town — and not because there wasn't anything else to do on a frigid Saturday night.

Read more »

Timberwolves rout Pelicans, complete series sweep

MINNEAPOLIS -- The New Orleans Pelicans will be happy to say goodbye to the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

Read more »

Pelicans sign Emeka Okafor to 10-day contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent forward/center Emeka Okafor (eh-MEK-ah OH-ka-for) to a 10-day contract.

Read more »

Roster Flashback: Emeka Okafor



Read more »

Welcome back: Pelicans sign veteran center Emeka Okafor to 10-day contract

The New Orleans Pelicans signed longtime free agent center Emeka Okafor to a 10-day contract, the team announced Saturday.

Read more »

Pelicans to sign Emeka Okafor to 10-day contract: source

The New Orleans Pelicans are planning to sign veteran big man Emeka Okafor to a 10-day contract, a source confirmed.

Read more »

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: Anthony Davis 2-3-2018



Read more »

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-3-2018



Read more »

Postgame On-Court Interview: Anthony Davis 2-2-18



Read more »

GameTime: Mirotic's Role in New Orleans



Read more »

Pregame Interview with Jen Hale and Nikola Mirotić



Read more »

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 2-3-2018



Read more »