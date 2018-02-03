Pelicans News Around the Web (02-03-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 2, 2018

The Pelicans have signed forward Nikola Mirotić (KNEE-coal-uh MIR-oh-tich) and a 2018 second-round pick from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for center Omer Asik, guards Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson, and a 2018 first-round draft pick.

Read more »

Postgame recap: Pelicans 114, Thunder 100

Pelicans (28-23), Thunder (30-23)

Read more »

Game 51: Pelicans at Thunder 2-2-18



Read more »

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 114, Thunder 100



Read more »

Game 51: Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Quotes 2-2-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Read more »

Report: New Orleans native Greg Monroe to sign with Boston Celtics, not Pelicans

Greg Monroe is not headed home.

Read more »

Pelicans see acquisition of Nikola Mirotic as sign team is making playoff push

OKLAHOMA CITY — When he first set foot in Chesapeake Energy Arena, Anthony Davis flashed back to 2015.

Read more »

Greg Monroe declines Pelicans' offer, decides to sign with Celtics: source

The New Orleans Pelicans were hoping to add a familiar face to the roster, but it doesn't look like that will be happening.

Read more »

Pelicans change course after agreeing to sign Terrence Jones to 10-day contract: source

The New Orleans Pelicans were expected to sign forward Terrence Jones to a 10-day contract but decided against it and will not complete the deal, a source confirmed.

Read more »

Anthony Davis claims Pelicans' scoring record in win over Thunder

Anthony Davis made Pelicans' history once again Friday night but there was one thing his team needed more than anything else heading into the night.

Read more »

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 2-2-2018



Read more »

Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Anthony Davis 2-2-2018



Read more »

Anthony Davis Becomes Pelicans Franchise All-Time Scoring Leader



Read more »

Postgame On-Court Interview: Anthony Davis 2-2-18



Read more »

Anthony Davis pours in 43 to set franchise scoring record



Read more »

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Anthony Davis 2-2-2018



Read more »

Anthony Davis' 43 points lead Pelicans past Thunder 114-100

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 43 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-100 on Friday night.

Read more »

Anthony Davis can set Pelicans' all-time scoring record this weekend

Anthony Davis has broken plenty of records during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, and he might be adding one more to the list this weekend.

Read more »

Anthony Davis passes David West as Pelicans' all-time leading scorer

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis passed David West as the franchise's all-time leading scorer with a fadeaway jumper in the fourth quarter of Friday's 114-100 win over the Oklahoma City.

Read more »

Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Alvin Gentry 2-2-2018



Read more »

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-2-2018



Read more »

Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Rajon Rondo 2-2-2018



Read more »

Nikola Mirotic to make Pelicans debut Saturday vs. Minnesota: source

Nikola Mirotic will be making his debut with the New Orleans Pelicans in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a source confirmed.

Read more »