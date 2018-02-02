Pelicans News Around the Web (02-02-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 1, 2018

The Pelicans organization paid tribute Wednesday to the late Rasual Butler, who played for New Orleans during some of the franchise’s best seasons.

Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Oklahoma City, Minneapolis



Big answer for Pelicans? Race for Greg Monroe could hinge on desire to return home

The free agent market is heating back up. And Greg Monroe is the name to watch.

Pelicans pushing for hometown star Greg Monroe during his free agency

The free agent market is heating back up.

Pelicans, New Orleans native Greg Monroe share mutual interest: source

The New Orleans Pelicans have been desperately searching for frontcourt help since losing fallen star DeMarcus Cousins for the season, and they may be turning to a New Orleans native to fill that role.

Chris Paul, David West pay tribute to late Rasual Butler

Former New Orleans Hornets player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, both passed away Wednesday morning after a single car crash and it shook much of the basketball world.

Pelicans Practice: Anthony Davis 01-02-18



Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 02-01-18



Pelicans Practice: 02-01-18 Jrue Holiday



Pelicans Acquire Nikola Mirotić

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired forward Nikola Mirotić (KNEE-coal-uh MIR-oh-tich) and a 2018 second-round pick from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for center Omer Asik, guards Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson, and a 2018 first-round draft pick.

Meet the Team: Nikola Mirotić Highlights



Meet the Team: Nikola Mirotić



Five things to know about Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic

By any measure, he’s having the best season of his four-year NBA career, shooting a career-best 47.4 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three-point range and 82.3 percent at the foul line.

Pelicans agree on deal to flip 3 players, draft pick for Bulls' Nikola Mirotic

It took some time to sort out the details, but Nikola Mirotic is headed to New Orleans.

Pelicans acquire Nikola Mirotic from Chicago Bulls: source

The New Orleans Pelicans added frontcourt help Thursday by trading center Omer Asik, guard Jameer Nelson, guard Tony Allen and a protected 2018 first-round pick in exchange for fourth-year Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic and a 2018 second-round pick, a source confirmed.

7 things to know about new Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic

The New Orleans Pelicans added some scoring punch to the roster on Thursday with the addition of Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic via trade.

