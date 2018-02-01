Pelicans News Around the Web (02-01-2018)

Pelicans pay tribute to late Rasual Butler

Butler played for the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets from 2005-2009.

Read more »

Former New Orleans Hornets player Rasual Butler and wife killed in car crash

LOS ANGELES — Former New Orleans Hornets forward Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Los Angeles early Wednesday.

Read more »

Kushner: Pelicans in precarious position uncertain how to escape

Look closely between that rock and the abutting hard place.

Read more »

Former New Orleans Hornets player Rasual Butler killed in car crash: report

Former New Orleans Hornets player Rasual Butler and his wife were both reportedly killed in a single car crash in Studio City, California early Wednesday morning, according to TMZ. Butler was 38.

Read more »

Pelicans remember Rasual Butler as 'passionate, kind'

The New Orleans Pelicans released a statement on the passing of former New Orleans Hornets player Rasual Butler on Wednesday.

Read more »

Pelicans show interest in acquiring Memphis guard Tyreke Evans: report

The New Orleans Pelicans have been aggressive on the market as the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaches and a familiar name has been linked to the team in recent reports.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins Medical Update

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins underwent successful surgery today to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, it was announced by the team.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins undergoes successful surgery on ruptured Achilles

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Wednesday that All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins underwent successful surgery to repair his ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Read more »

Pelicans players read their Mean Tweets



Read more »

Pelicans Dance Team Performance - 2nd Half - 1/30/18



Read more »

Pelicans Dance Team Performance - 1st Half - 1/30/18



Read more »