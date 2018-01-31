Pelicans News Around the Web (01-31-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 30, 2018

New Orleans (27-22) wraps up a three-game homestand tonight vs. Sacramento (15-34).

Pelicans share laughs at Boogie's Comedy Slam 2018



Game 50: Pelicans vs Kings 1-30-18



Postgame recap: Kings 114, Pelicans 103

Kings (16-34), Pelicans (27-23)

Tony Allen questionable for Tuesday's game vs. Kings; Charles Cooke rejoins team from G League transfer

The New Orleans Pelicans expect to have an extra pair of guards available for Tuesday's 7 p.m. tipoff against the Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center.

Sources: Pelicans, Bulls in paused trade discussion including Nikola Mirotic, Omer Asik

Ten days before the NBA's trade deadline on Feb. 8, the Pelicans are in discussions to trade center Omer Asik and their first-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft to the Chicago Bulls for forward Nikola Mirotic in the wake of losing DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season, sources confirmed to The Advocate.

Second-half surge sends Kings to 114-103 win over Pelicans

Two games don’t make a trend, but they can plant the seeds.

Pelicans hope to regain shooting touch vs. Sacramento Kings

Things didn't end the way the New Orleans Pelicans hoped in their first taste of life without DeMarcus Cousins.

Pelicans searching for answers to 3rd quarter woes

The New Orleans Pelicans almost looked like a different team during their first game since DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending injury, but it was an old problem that came back to bite them in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Pelicans' potential deal for Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic hits snag: report

The New Orleans Pelicans seemed like they were on the verge of making a move on Tuesday, but things quickly fell apart.

Pelicans fall to Kings, drop 2nd straight without DeMarcus Cousins

The New Orleans Pelicans are learning that life without DeMarcus Cousins may be tougher than originally expected.

Pelicans Practice: E'Twaun Moore 01-30-18



Pelicans Practice: Ian Clark 01-30-18



All of Anthony Davis' Putbacks in 17-18 (Through 49 Games)



Anthony Davis, after another bad 3rd quarter: 'We have to figure it out'

The good news for the New Orleans Pelicans is that they know exactly what their problem has been in recent losses.

DeMarcus Cousins posts message on social media to fans

He was an extremely prominent reason behind why the New Orleans Pelicans opted to use #DoItBig as their hashtag theme for the 2017-18 season.

Alvin Gentry: DeMarcus Cousins' surgery to repair ruptured Achilles scheduled for Wednesday

The first major step in DeMarcus Cousins' extensive rehab plan is scheduled for Wednesday.

Read DeMarcus Cousins' first message since season-ending Achilles injury

New Orleans Pelicans fans got to hear from All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins for the first time on Tuesday since he suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon that brought his season to a disappointing end.

Pelicans' Tony Allen will be available to play vs. Sacramento

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Allen is expected to make his return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings after missing the last 22 games with a fractured left fibula.

Pelicans vs Kings Postgame: Alvin Gentry 01-30-18



Pelicans, Chevron Host Mathletes Reward Assembly



Pelicans team up with Chevron to host Mathletes Reward Assembly



Meet the Dancers 2017: Taylor



Game 50: Pelicans Entertainment 1-30-18



