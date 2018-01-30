Pelicans News Around the Web (01-30-2018)
Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 22nd
Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of January 29
Pelicans' poor second-half shooting the culprit in loss to Clippers
One game doesn’t predict what will happen for the next 33.
Pelicans show grit, still adjusting to life without DeMarcus Cousins
The New Orleans Pelicans came out ready to fight on Sunday.
NBA power rankings: Warriors still No. 1; Pelicans at No. 13
No. 1 Golden State Warriors (40-10)
Pelicans' Tony Allen upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game vs. Sacramento
The New Orleans Pelicans have dealt with some rough injury news in the past few days, but they may be close to adding one of their injured players back to the lineup.
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 1-29-18
Pelicans Practice: Anthony Davis 1-29-18
Pelicans Practice: Dante Cunningham 1-29-18
Sounds of New Orleans: Trombone Shorty
New Orleans Pelicans Introduce Squad 6
A new and interactive way for fans to keep the team in flight all day and all night.
Sounds of New Orleans
Troy ‘Trombone Shorty’ Andrews is a New Orleans-born musician whose talent on the trombone is virtually unmatched.
Pelicans Dance Team Performance 01-28-18
Halftime Performance: Pierre's Lip Sync Battle
Pelicans Mini Drummers Performance 01-28-18