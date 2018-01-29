Pelicans News Around the Web (01-29-2018)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 28, 2018
New Orleans (27-21) seeks a fifth straight win Sunday, hosting the Clippers (24-24) this afternoon at 3 p.m. Central.
Read more »
Game 49: Pelicans vs. Clippers 1-28-18
Postgame recap: Clippers 112, Pelicans 103
Clippers (25-24), Pelicans (27-22)
Read more »
Game 49: Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Quotes 1-28-18
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
Read more »
GAME RECAP: Clippers 112, Pelicans 103
Notebook: Dante Cunningham starts in place of injured Cousins; Pelicans debut Mardi Gras jerseys
Life without DeMarcus Cousins has left the New Orleans Pelicans deprived of an All-Star and without one half to the Anthony Davis-Cousins towering experiment unique to New Orleans in an era craving for high-volume shooters.
Read more »
No Cousins, some problems for the Pelicans as they let big lead slip away against Clippers
It’s a work in progress.
Read more »
Walker: Pelicans try to keep season alive without Boogie, but third quarter woes continue
Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers has been there, done that.
Read more »
Pelicans to play first game without DeMarcus Cousins Sunday vs. Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans suffered a franchise-altering loss on the night of the team's biggest win of the season.
Read more »
Dante Cunningham to replace DeMarcus Cousins in Pelicans' starting lineup
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said that Dante Cunningham will be moving into the starting lineup in place of the injured DeMarcus Cousins for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angles Clippers.
Read more »
Pelicans sputter late, fall to Clippers in 1st game without DeMarcus Cousins
The New Orleans Pelicans came out inspired in their first game without All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, but they didn't have enough scoring in the end.
Read more »
Alvin Gentry pushes back on questions about DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis
Alvin Gentry had enough with the questions about the minutes Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have played this season.
Read more »
Pelicans vs Clippers Postgame: Darius Miller 01-28-18
Pelicans vs Clippers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 01-28-18
Meet the Dancers 2017: Rian
Game 49: Pelicans Entertainment 1-28-18