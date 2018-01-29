Pelicans News Around the Web (01-29-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 28, 2018

New Orleans (27-21) seeks a fifth straight win Sunday, hosting the Clippers (24-24) this afternoon at 3 p.m. Central.

Read more »

Game 49: Pelicans vs. Clippers 1-28-18



Read more »

Postgame recap: Clippers 112, Pelicans 103

Clippers (25-24), Pelicans (27-22)

Read more »

Game 49: Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Quotes 1-28-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Read more »

GAME RECAP: Clippers 112, Pelicans 103



Read more »

Notebook: Dante Cunningham starts in place of injured Cousins; Pelicans debut Mardi Gras jerseys

Life without DeMarcus Cousins has left the New Orleans Pelicans deprived of an All-Star and without one half to the Anthony Davis-Cousins towering experiment unique to New Orleans in an era craving for high-volume shooters.

Read more »

No Cousins, some problems for the Pelicans as they let big lead slip away against Clippers

It’s a work in progress.

Read more »

Walker: Pelicans try to keep season alive without Boogie, but third quarter woes continue

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers has been there, done that.

Read more »

Pelicans to play first game without DeMarcus Cousins Sunday vs. Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans suffered a franchise-altering loss on the night of the team's biggest win of the season.

Read more »

Dante Cunningham to replace DeMarcus Cousins in Pelicans' starting lineup

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said that Dante Cunningham will be moving into the starting lineup in place of the injured DeMarcus Cousins for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angles Clippers.

Read more »

Pelicans sputter late, fall to Clippers in 1st game without DeMarcus Cousins

The New Orleans Pelicans came out inspired in their first game without All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, but they didn't have enough scoring in the end.

Read more »

Alvin Gentry pushes back on questions about DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis

Alvin Gentry had enough with the questions about the minutes Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have played this season.

Read more »

Pelicans vs Clippers Postgame: Darius Miller 01-28-18



Read more »

Pelicans vs Clippers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 01-28-18



Read more »

Meet the Dancers 2017: Rian



Read more »

Game 49: Pelicans Entertainment 1-28-18



Read more »