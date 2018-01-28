Pelicans News Around the Web (01-28-2018)

Pelicans goal remains reaching playoffs, despite DeMarcus Cousins season-ending injury

On a dreary, gloomy Saturday that accurately mirrored the mood among many New Orleans Pelicans fans and their team at the moment, it was more difficult than usual to hear player interviews inside the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, as heavy rainfall battered the roof.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 27, 2018

New Orleans officially ruled out DeMarcus Cousins (torn left Achilles tendon) for the remainder of the season Saturday.

Pelicans express disappointment for DeMarcus Cousins, whose injury will prevent him from potential debut in NBA playoffs

Two years ago, Anthony Davis endured the unfortunate experience of being shut down by New Orleans during the final weeks of the 2015-16 regular season, a 14-game span of DNPs necessitated by shoulder and knee injuries.

Pelicans picking up the pieces: What's next after DeMarcus Cousins' devastating injury

What do you do now?

Kushner: How DeMarcus Cousins' injury blurs the New Orleans Pelicans' long-term plans

What do you do now?

In Cousins absence, Pelicans won't completely abandon game plan

In many ways, Saturday was the first day of a different season.

Pelicans remain focused on playoffs after DeMarcus Cousins' Achilles injury

DeMarcus Cousins had one major goal going into the 2017-18 season, but that all came crashing down on Friday night.

Pelicans plan to keep DeMarcus Cousins close during rehab from Achilles injury

Anthony Davis was talking to the media after Saturday's practice and he couldn't help but smile when he saw a familiar face come from the New Orleans Pelicans locker room.

Pelicans Practice: Rajon Rondo 1-27-18



Pelicans Practice: Anthony Davis 1-27-18



Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 1-27-18



DeMarcus Cousins Medical Update

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward DeMarcus Cousins has been diagnosed with a rupture of the left Achilles tendon.

I feel your pain, Boogie, I REALLY feel your pain

Saturday morning, March 29, 1986.

