Pelicans News Around the Web (01-27-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 26, 2018

The Pelicans (26-21) tip-off at 7 p.m. central against the Houston Rockets (34-12) in the Smoothie King Center.

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins both picked by captain LeBron James, will remain teammates in All-Star Game

During one of various recent interviews about the upcoming 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Anthony Davis half-jokingly said he expected to be drafted to a different team from DeMarcus Cousins, because “they’re probably not going to allow” the pair to be on the same squad at the midseason classic.

Game 48: Pelicans vs. Rockets 1-26-18



Postgame recap: Pelicans 115, Rockets 113

Pelicans (27-21), Rockets (34-13)

Game 48: Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Quotes 1-26-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Pelicans-Rockets End of Game Highlights 1-26-18



How will the Pelicans defend Houston's James Harden, Chris Paul?

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't picked up a statement win against a Western Conference foe this season.

DeMarcus Cousins carried off court as Pelicans defeat Rockets

The New Orleans Pelicans finally picked up their first signature win of the season, but it may have come with bad news.

Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 1-26-18



Anthony Davis, Pelicans celebrate Chinese New Year



Pelicans Anthony Davis to headline seventh NBA Chinese New Year celebration

All-Star forward will be joined by Celtics' Kyrie Irving and Spurs' Kawhi Leonard.

Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Anthony Davis 1-26-18



Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Darius Miller 1-26-18



Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 1-26-18



Pelicans show immediate concern about potential impact of DeMarcus Cousins injury

New Orleans players were less than 15 seconds on the game clock Friday from heading into the home locker room to celebrate and enjoy one of the Pelicans’ premier wins of the season, a victory vs. Houston that punctuated the team’s best stretch of 2017-18.

DeMarcus Cousins' injury continues sad trend for Pelicans, Saints: Can't catch a break

I was in the Saints locker room in Minnesota two weeks ago.

Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins out for season with torn Achilles tendon

It happened in an instant.

DeMarcus Cousins' season is over, and so is the Pelicans'

Alvin Gentry did not look or sound like a man whose team had just beaten the NBA's second-best team Friday night.

DeMarcus Cousins out for season with torn left Achilles: source

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins suffered a season-ending torn left Achilles injury in Friday's 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune confirmed late Friday night.

'Prayers up for @BoogieCousins:' NBA reacts to DeMarcus Cousins injury news

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins, this week selected as a starter in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, appears to be out for the season with a torn left Achilles, sources confirmed late Friday night.

Pelicans join in NBA Fit Week activities with St. Margaret’s Assisted Living



NBA Fit Week Senior Sessions with the Pelicans



Meet the Dancers 2017: Megan



Game 48: Pelicans Entertainment 1-26-18



