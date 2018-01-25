Pelicans News Around the Web (01-25-2018)
Zatarain's and Pelicans Slam Dunk Recipes: Boiled Shrimp with Comeback Dipping Sauce
Meet the Dancers 2017: Lindsay
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 24, 2018
In an early tip-off at 6 p.m. Central (7 p.m. Eastern in North Carolina), New Orleans (25-21) plays at Charlotte (19-26).
Read more »
Game 47: Pelicans at Hornets 1-24-18
Postgame recap: Pelicans 101, Hornets 96
Pelicans (26-21), Hornets (19-27)
Read more »
Game 47: Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Quotes 1-24-18
ALVIN GENTRY– PELICANS HEAD COACH
Read more »
Pelicans defense does job down stretch in win over Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets dared someone other than DeMarcus Cousins or Anthony Davis to beat them Wednesday night.
Read more »
Pelicans' defense will be tested by Charlotte Hornets' balanced attack
The New Orleans Pelicans have pulled off some close wins in recent weeks and hope to carry that momentum into Wednesday's tilt against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Read more »
Who's Batman? Who's Carlton? Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins provide answers in hilarious video
Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have turned into one of the top duos in the NBA, but their personalities couldn't be any more different.
Read more »
Pelicans' defense leads the way in win over Hornets: Final stats
The New Orleans Pelicans have relied on spectacular offensive performances by Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in recent victories, but it was all about defense on Wednesday night.
Read more »
Real Big
Last year’s boring All-Star Game was given a shot of energy when it was announced afterward that DeMarcus Cousins was on his way to New Orleans in a blockbuster trade.
Read more »
Pelicans notebook: Coach Alvin Gentry: Defense was great, not the turnovers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It wasn’t an artistic success, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. But there was plenty in the team’s 101-96 victory over the Charlotte Hornets to be happy about.
Read more »
Pelicans vs Hornets Postgame: Anthony Davis 01-24-18
Pelicans vs Hornets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 01-24-18
Pelicans Practice: Ian Clark 01-24-18
Pelicans vs Hornets Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 01-24-18