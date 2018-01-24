Pelicans News Around the Web (01-24-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 23, 2018

An incredible regular season game Monday night concluded with New Orleans prevailing 132-128 in double overtime and DeMarcus Cousins turning in a historic performance, the first of its kind in 46 years.

Meet the Dancers 2017: Krystal



NBA Fit Week Boot Camp



Pelicans, Morris Bart host Bart's Flight School basketball clinic



Pelicans Dance Team First Half Performance 01-22-18



Pelicans Dance Team Second Half Performance 01-22-18



Pelicans, possibly 'building in the right direction,' go for another win vs. Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Davis shouted at his opponents, waved his arms in the air and continuously jumped up and down as the final minutes ticked down in a raucous Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans at Hornets: Three things to know

The Pelicans travel to Charlotte to face the Hornets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Spectrum Center.

Pelicans hoping emotional win over Bulls can be a season-changer

The New Orleans Pelicans have started putting together some consistent play in recent weeks and they'll soon have a chance to venture into uncharted waters.

By the numbers: A closer look at Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins', Anthony Davis' record-setting numbers

New Orleans Pelicans big men DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis have silenced any doubts about how well they can work together with the spectacular numbers they've put up this season.

DeMarcus Cousins makes NBA history in New Orleans with epic 40-20-10 performance

DeMarcus Cousins is hosting a live comedy show this weekend in New Orleans, but as is often the case following home wins this season, he was delivering fresh, new material himself after Monday’s epic double-overtime performance vs. Chicago.

Social media reacts to DeMarcus Cousins' historic triple-double

The New Orleans Pelicans pulled off an improbable 132-128 double-overtime win against the Chicago Bulls on Monday behind a performance from All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins that will go down in the record books.

The less his temper flares, the more DeMarcus Cousins' talent resonates around NBA

DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins leaned back in his locker room chair Monday night at the Smoothie King Center, his feet immersed in an ice bath that also contained a partially submerged stat sheet that told the tale of his historic performance.

