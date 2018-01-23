Pelicans News Around the Web (01-23-2018)
Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 15th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Read more »
Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Bulls at Pelicans (1/22/18)
A look at three key numbers related to Monday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Chicago and New Orleans (7 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)
Read more »
Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of January 22
NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday (1/22). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Read more »
Game 46: Pelicans Entertainment 1-22-18
Game 46: Pelicans vs. Bulls 1-22-18
Postgame recap: Pelicans 132, Bulls 128 (OT)
Pelicans (25-21), Bulls (18-29)
Read more »
Game 46: Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Quotes 1-22-18
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
Read more »
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 132, Bulls 128
NBA power rankings: Warriors move to No. 1; Pelicans at No. 13
1. Golden State Warriors (37-10)
Read more »
Can the Pelicans slow down hot-shooting Chicago Bulls?
The New Orleans Pelicans have started putting together some consistent play in recent weeks and they'll soon have a chance to venture into uncharted waters.
Read more »
Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame: Alvin Gentry 1-22-18
DeMarcus Cousins Postgame Interview
Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 1-22-18
Cousins Makes History in Double OT Victory
'Legendary': Boogie's big night lifts Pelicans over Bulls in double overtime
It isn’t a streak.
Read more »
Walker: DeMarcus Cousins just did something the NBA hasn't seen in nearly half a century
DeMarcus Cousins sat in front of his locker Monday night, ready to field questions from the media.
Read more »
DeMarcus Cousins' historic performance leads Pelicans to double-overtime win
Every time the New Orleans Pelicans seem take a step forward, they always end up taking two steps back.
Read more »
Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame: Anthony Davis 1-22-18