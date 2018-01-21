Pelicans News Around the Web (01-21-2018)

Meet the Dancers 2017: Jenny



Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Grizzlies at Pelicans (1/20/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Memphis and New Orleans (6 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 20, 2018

The Pelicans (23-21) return to the Smoothie King Center tonight at 6 p.m. to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (15-28).

Boogie and the Brow: One-on-One with our Pelicans All-Stars



Game 45: Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 1-20-18



Postgame recap: Pelicans 111, Grizzlies 104

Pelicans (24-21), Grizzlies (16-29)

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Anthony Davis & Jrue Holiday 1-20-18



Game 45: Pelicans Entertainment 1-20-18



Game 45: Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 1-20-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 111, Grizzlies 104



Third times the charm: Early surge pushes Pelicans past slumping Grizzlies, 111-104

There would be no third time.

Pelicans look to push the pace vs. Memphis on Saturday

The New Orleans Pelicans have become on of the most productive offenses around the NBA, but they've been just the opposite when they face the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jrue Holiday's hot streak continues in Pelicans' win over Grizzlies

To begin the night, it seemed like Anthony Davis was on his way to another dominant performance, but that all changed in the second half.

On-Court Postgame Interview: Jrue Holiday 1-20-18



Pelicans sign DeAndre Liggins to second 10-day contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard DeAndre Liggins to a second 10-day contract.

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Alvin Gentry 1-20-18



Coach Gentry determines Pelicans' finishing lineup 'by feel'

The New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup is static.

