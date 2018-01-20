Pelicans News Around the Web (01-20-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 19, 2018

New Orleans Pelicans forwards Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have been named starters in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, making this the first time in franchise history New Orleans has two All-Star starters.
Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins All-Star starter status further evidence of New Orleans combination’s ‘exciting potential’

It was common – and frankly, reasonable – for NBA observers to speculate that when the big-man duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins unexpectedly joined forces last February, they may get in each other’s way a bit on the court, or potentially experience a drop in numbers.
Buzz surrounding Pelicans' All-Star duo ahead of game vs. Grizzlies

There was a rare buzz surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans practice on Friday afternoon.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 3-pointer

The Pelicans return home to face the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. on Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center.
Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins 'excited' to be named All-Star starters

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins heard all the skepticism that surrounded them joining forces last season.
