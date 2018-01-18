Pelicans News Around the Web (01-18-2018)

Meet the Dancers 2017: Cailyn



Read more »

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 17, 2018

New Orleans (23-20) authored its most impressive win of the regular season Tuesday, beating Boston 116-113 in overtime, on the Celtics’ home floor.

Read more »

Game 44: Pelicans at Hawks 1-17-18



Read more »

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Hawks (1/17/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at Philips Arena between New Orleans and Atlanta (6:30 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Read more »

Postgame recap: Hawks 94, Pelicans 93

Hawks (13-31), Pelicans (23-21)

Read more »

Game 44: Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Quotes 1-17-18

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY.

Read more »

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks



Read more »

Hawks erase 19-point deficit, beat Pelicans 94-93 on jumper with 2 seconds on clock

ATLANTA (AP) — With a chance to win the game, Kent Bazemore wasn't the first option for the Atlanta Hawks.

Read more »

'It's a big win': Pelicans make strong statement with overtime victory over Celtics in Boston

BOSTON — For a team looking for a little more consistency as we near the halfway point of the NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans couldn’t have asked for a bigger statement Tuesday night in one of the league’s most hostile venues.

Read more »

Anthony Davis, Pelicans continue stellar play to pick up third straight win

Here are the biggest takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 116-113 overtime win against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Read more »

Anthony Davis held to 8 points, Pelicans' win streak ends in loss to Hawks: Final stats

The New Orleans Pelicans have recently been making all the plays they needed to close games out late, but they were unable to pull it off on Wednesday.

Read more »

Can Anthony Davis maintain historic scoring streak against the Atlanta Hawks?

Anthony Davis has been on a remarkable scoring pace over his last few games and he'll be looking to keep it going when the New Orleans Pelicans face the Atlanta Hawks at Phillips Arena on Wednesday night.

Read more »

Trade Anthony Davis? Sure, for the Patriots and two planes, Alvin Gentry jokes: report

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is aware of the trade rumors that surround Anthony Davis anytime he visits Boston to play the Celtics.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame: Jrue Holiday 1-17-18



Read more »

Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 1-17-18



Read more »

Rajon Rondo says Isaiah Thomas doesn't deserve tribute from Celtics: report

There's been much discussion about when and how the Boston Celtics plan on honoring Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas the next time he comes to TD Garden.

Read more »