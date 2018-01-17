Pelicans News Around the Web (01-17-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 16, 2018

New Orleans (22-20) visits Boston (34-10) at 6:30 p.m. Central in TD Garden. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6.

Meet the Dancers 2017: Brianna



Zatarain's and Pelicans Slam Dunk Recipes: Fried Shrimp Po-Boy



Game 43: Pelicans at Celtics 1-16-18



Postgame recap: Pelicans 116, Celtics 113 (OT)

Pelicans (23-20), Celtics (34-11)

Anthony Davis, Pelicans look to end Boston Celtics' 7-game win streak

Anthony Davis has been scoring at will against opponents in recent weeks, but he'll be running into the top defense in the NBA on Tuesday night.

Anthony Davis scores 45, Pelicans end the Celtics' 7-game win streak: Final stats

Anthony Davis put up a legendary performance in his team's win over New York on Sunday, but he wasn't done just yet.

Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Anthony Davis 1-16-18



Players Only: DeMarcus Cousins



Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Ian Clark 1-16-18



Jrue Holiday speaks courtside with Jen Hale



Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Jrue Holiday 1-16-18



Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 1-16-18



Rajon Rondo up to something: Pelicans guard covers Jumpman logo on shoes

Rajon Rondo has his own signature line of sneakers, but he wanted to wear something different for Sunday's win over the New York Knicks.

Pelicans' Jameer Nelson available to play Tuesday vs. Boston

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that reserve guard Jameer Nelson will be available to play in Tuesday's road contest against the Boston Celtics.

