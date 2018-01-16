Pelicans News Around the Web (01-16-2018)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2018
New Orleans (22-20) posted a dramatic come-from-behind win Sunday, rallying from 19 points down to eventually overtake New York 123-118 in overtime.
Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of January 15
NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday (1/16).
Meet the Dancers 2017: Breigh Anna
Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 8th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Pelicans fend off loss in New York, set sights during road trip on the East's best Celtics
Anthony Davis has never had this.
Scott Kushner: Welcome to Pelicans season! With football season over, here's what you've missed
Dear New Orleans,
Pelicans vs. Celtics 3-pointer
The Pelicans travel to Boston to face the Celtics at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in TD Garden. Here are three things to know.
NBA power rankings: Boston back at No. 1; Pelicans jump to No. 11
No. 1 Boston Celtics (34-10)
Anthony Davis produces memorable 48-point game in Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK – A five-year NBA teammate of Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday has now spent more seasons alongside the soon-to-be five-time All-Star than any New Orleans player.
Anthony Davis' star shines bright in historic performance against Knicks
THere are some of the biggest takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' enormous 123-118 overtime win against the New York Knicks on Sunday:
