Pelicans News Around the Web (01-15-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 14, 2018

On Sunday afternoon, New Orleans (21-20) will try to win consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak that lasted through Dec. 27.

Read more »

Pelicans sign Mike James to a two-way contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Mike James to a two-way contract.

Read more »

Game 42: Pelicans at Knicks 1-14-18



Read more »

Postgame recap: Pelicans 123, Knicks 118 (OT)

Pelicans (22-20), Knicks (19-24)

Read more »

Game 42: Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Quotes 1-14-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Read more »

Anthony Davis drops season-high 48 points on Knicks, Pelicans secure OT win

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis scored a season-high 48 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading the New Orleans Pelicans back from 19 points down late in the third quarter to a 123-118 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Read more »

Pelicans begin 3-game road trip at New York Knicks

The New Orleans Pelicans open their three-game East Coast road trip with Sunday's tilt against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Read more »

Anthony Davis scores 36 in Pelicans' win over Portland: Final stats

The New Orleans Pelicans didn't have Anthony Davis in their last game because of an ankle injury, but he made sure his presence was felt on Friday night.

Read more »

PG Jameer Nelson to miss Sunday's game for personal reasons, team announces

In an updated injury report, the New Orleans Pelicans announced backup point guard Jameer Nelson will miss Sunday's game at the New York Knicks for an undisclosed personal reason, the team announced.

Read more »

Pelicans' Jameer Nelson to miss Sunday's game vs. Knicks

The New Orleans Pelicans had a late addition to the injury report before Sunday's tilt against the New York Knicks, announcing that point guard Jameer Nelson will sit out due to personal reasons.

Read more »

On-Court Postgame: Anthony Davis vs. Knicks



Read more »

Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame: Anthony Davis 1-14-18



Read more »

Pelicans vs. Knicks Pregame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 1-14-18



Read more »

Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 1-14-18



Read more »