Pelicans News Around the Web (01-11-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 10, 2018

New Orleans (20-19) is in Memphis (12-27) to face the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6:30.

Game 40: Pelicans at Grizzlies 1-10-18



Postgame recap: Grizzlies 105, Pelicans 102

Grizzlies (13-27), Pelicans (20-20)

Game 40: Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 1-10-18

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY.

Pelicans' up-and-down season continues with uneven offense, loss to Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All things considered, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry could not have asked for anything more Wednesday night at FedExForum.

Pelicans look to take down Memphis with Anthony Davis likely out

The New Orleans Pelicans will likely be without Anthony Davis for Wednesday night's game at the Memphis Grizzlies, but the Pelicans have shown that they can still be dangerous even when the star forward sits out.

Pelicans go cold in 2nd half, fall late to Grizzlies: Final score, stats and recap

MEMPHIS -- The New Orleans Pelicans looked lost on offense for much of the second half, but they still looked like they were in position to come away with an improbable victory.

Pelicans sign DeAndre Liggins to 10-day contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard DeAndre Liggins to a 10-day contract after receiving an injury hardship exemption by the NBA.

Pelicans Practice: DeAndre Liggins 1-10-18

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 01-10-18

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 01-10-18

Pelicans Practice: Darius Miller 1-10-18

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Alvin Gentry 01-10-18

Report: Tony Allen's recovery extended, expected to miss another 2-4 weeks

Tony Allen's injury troubles are continuing.

Alvin Gentry says Anthony Davis is out vs. Memphis, hopes he'll return Friday vs. Portland

MEMPHIS -- New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said that star forward Anthony Davis will miss Wednesday's road tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies, but he hopes that Davis' absence will be a short one.

