Pelicans News Around the Web (01-10-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 9, 2018

New Orleans delivered in crunch time, holding off a fourth-quarter Detroit rally for a 112-109 win Monday.

Pelicans' Posts: Week of January 1st



Pelicans look to adjust again with Anthony Davis doubtful vs. Grizzlies

Growth is measured in increments.

Pelicans expected to sign G/F DeAndre Liggins to 10-day contract prior to Wednesday's game

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to sign swingman DeAndre Liggins to a 10-day contract prior to Wednesday's 7 p.m. tipoff at Memphis, a source confirmed to The Advocate.

DeMarcus Cousins fights frustrations, takes over late in win vs. Detroit

DeMarcus Cousins allowed his emotions to get the best of him early on Monday night.

Pelicans Practice: E'Twaun Moore 1-9-18



Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 1-9-17



Anthony Davis doubtful to play at Memphis on Wednesday due to right ankle injury

MEMPHIS – Approaching the halfway mark of the 82-game schedule, New Orleans is at or near .500 in numerous categories, including overall record (20-19), home record (10-9) and road record (10-10).

