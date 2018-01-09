Pelicans News Around the Web (01-09-2018)

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of January 8

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday (1/8). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans.

Game 39: Pelicans vs. Pistons 1-8-18



Postgame recap: Pelicans 112, Pistons 109

Pelicans (20-19), Pistons (21-18)

Pelicans beat Pistons despite Anthony Davis ankle injury: Final score, stats and recap

The New Orleans Pelicans lost one of their All-Star big men late in Monday's game, so they had to turn to the other one to close things out.

Game 39: Pelicans-Pistons Postgame Quotes 1-8-18



Game 39: Pelicans Entertainment 1-8-18



Pelicans finally start fast, finish strong to take down Pistons 112-109

Alvin Gentry wanted to see some passion from the tip.

NBA power rankings: Warriors No. 1 for 3rd straight week; Pelicans at No. 16

No. 1 Golden State Warriors (32-8)

Pistons may be without Andre Drummond in Monday's matchup vs. Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are going off one of their ugliest showings of the season, but they hope to get things back on track against the Detroit Pistons at the Smoothie King Center on Monday night.

Are the Pelicans looking to make a move on the trade market?

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off yet another lackluster outing after Saturday's 116-98 blowout loss to the Timberwolves and will be looking to get back on track Monday night against Detroit.

Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: Alvin Gentry 1-8-18



On-Court Postgame Interview: DeMarcus Cousins 1-8-18



Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 1-8-18



Pelicans waive two-way forward Jalen Jones

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived forward Jalen Jones.

Pelicans release Jalen Jones to trim roster to 16

The New Orleans Pelicans are admittedly still feeling their way around the first year of the two-way contract.

The New Orleans Pelicans waived two-way forward Jalen Jones on Monday, a source confirmed.

Anthony Davis leaves with ankle injury vs. Pistons, gets x-ray

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis twisted an ankle as he came down from trying to dunk a lob pass near the rim and left after he attempted a free throw late in the third quarter Monday against the Detroit Pistons.

After landing hard on the floor while being fouled by a Detroit player in the third quarter of Monday's game, Anthony Davis stayed in the game momentarily to shoot his free throws, but then motioned to the New Orleans bench that he needed to come off the floor.

