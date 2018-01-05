Pelicans News Around the Web (01-05-2018)

Bensons, WYES Launch Tricentennial Moments



Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 4, 2018

New Orleans (19-18) picked up a quality road win Wednesday, leading the vast majority of the night en route to a 108-98 verdict at Utah.

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins both top-three in initial returns of West frontcourt fan vote

The NBA All-Star Game has a brand-new format in 2018, but based on the first returns of fan voting announced Thursday by the league, the midseason showcase will likely feature two New Orleans Pelicans big men who’ve become fixtures in mid-February.

Pelicans continue impressive play on road with win over Jazz

Here are some of the main takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 108-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins among West's top 3 frontcourt players in All-Star voting

New Orleans Pelicans big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins were listed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, among frontcourt players from the Western Conference when the first fan returns were revealed on Thursday for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday makes his mark on both ends of the court

SALT LAKE CITY — Shooting the lights out of the gym isn't the only thing Jrue Holiday can do. Holiday also showed he can be an effective defender when New Orleans needs him to get stops.

