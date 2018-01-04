Pelicans News Around the Web (01-04-2018)

Game 37: Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Quotes 1-3-18



Read more »

Game 37: Pelicans at Jazz 1-3-18



Read more »

Postgame recap: Pelicans 108, Jazz 98

Pelicans (19-18), Jazz (16-22)

Read more »

Can the Pelicans slow down Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell?

The New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the Utah Jazz for the second time this season when the two teams square off at the Vivinit Smart Home Arena on Wednesday night.

Read more »

Pelicans' defense key in victory over Jazz: Final score, stats and recap

Donovan Mitchell had the best game of his career the last time he saw the New Orleans Pelicans, but they weren't going to let that happen again.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins wants Pelicans to embrace being more 'boring'

There aren't any simple solutions to what ails the New Orleans Pelicans.

Read more »

Pelicans Shootaround: E'Twaun Moore 1-3-18



Read more »

'Preparation is everything': E'Twaun Moore says work is the reason for his long-distance success

SALT LAKE CITY — There's no hidden formula that explains why Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore has emerged as one of the NBA's best perimeter shooters this season.

Read more »

Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 1-3-18



Read more »

Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame: Anthony Davis 1-3-18



Read more »

Anthony Davis lifts Pelicans past Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Orleans Pelicans are ahead of the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference standings but haven't had recent success head-to-head.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 1-3-18



Read more »