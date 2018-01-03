Pelicans News Around the Web (01-03-2018)

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of January 1

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday (1/3).

Read more »

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 2, 2018

Watch Monday post-practice video interviews with Alvin Gentry and Rajon Rondo.

Read more »

In Search of the Boogie Ep. 4: Muff-A-Lottas



Read more »

Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Utah, Minneapolis



Read more »

Ready or not: Slow starts have doomed Pelicans lately

In the run up to New Year's Eve, few places in spirited New Orleans were grimmer than the Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

Pelicans' Frank Jackson 'getting stronger every day' in recovery from foot injury

Frank Jackson achieved one of his his lifelong dreams when he was acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Read more »