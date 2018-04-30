Pelicans look forward to getting back in action, likely to see Stephen Curry in Game 2

OAKLAND – Whether it’s a team meal or maybe a trip to the movies, Anthony Davis expected that New Orleans Pelicans players will do some type of group outing Monday evening in the Bay Area. The topic of discussion could veer away from basketball, but if it stays job-related, a conversation piece might be the squad’s belief that it can perform much better than it did in Saturday. Golden State dominated Game 1 after a 35-34 quarter, en route to a 22-point victory.

“I think we’re just happy to suit up again (Tuesday in Game 2),” Davis said following Monday’s practice in Oracle Arena. “I think we did some things we weren’t accustomed to doing (in the series opener). We made some stuff up on the fly that kind of got us out of our defensive stuff.”

“It’s going to be a long series, we know that,” fellow Pelicans frontcourt starter Nikola Mirotic said. “It’s one game. (The Warriors) just played better than we did, and it’s over. We know what we are capable of doing. I know this team will execute much better in this game.”

One challenge New Orleans could face Tuesday that it didn’t have to deal with in Game 1 is a return to the floor by Stephen Curry (knee sprain), who has been upgraded to probable on Golden State’s injury report. The two-time MVP is expected to play and will have no minute restriction, according to Steve Kerr. Curry has only played in one game since March 9, logging a total of 25 real-game minutes over the past 53 days on the calendar.

“He’s a key part to their team,” Davis said of Curry. “He adds a different dynamic. But it doesn’t change anything we are trying to do. For us, we have to get back to how we’ve been playing defensively. Whether Steph is playing or not.”

“We’ll see,” Mirotic said of Curry’s uncertain status. “We don’t know if he’s going to play or not, but we obviously are prepared for him to play.”

New Orleans has faced numerous difficult circumstances in ’17-18, not even a lock to make the playoffs until clinching a berth on the third-to-last day of the regular season. The Pelicans were 28-26 and had gone 1-5 in the first six games without DeMarcus Cousins, but surged over the next two months into a No. 6 seed. They hope to put together a similar bounceback Tuesday.

“This team, especially in tough moments, always sticks together,” Mirotic said. “We’ve been playing great. We forget about what happened in the first game and put all of our focus into the next game.”

Davis: “We’ve just got to play one game at a time. That game Saturday has no effect on us. (Golden State) can’t carry their points over; we don’t carry ours over. It’s zero-zero.”