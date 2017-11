October 11, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans will be hosting a block party to “tip-off” the 2017-18 NBA season on Monday, October 16 from 4:45-6:45PM. The event will take place at Lafayette Square and will include live music from Big Sam’s Funky Nation, free food, soft drinks and beer for purchase.

The 2017-18 Pelicans team will make an appearance along with the Pelicans dance team and Pierre the Pelican.