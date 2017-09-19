Pelicans to host a gear sale benefiting American Red Cross

September 19, 2017

On Tuesday, Sept. 26 the New Orleans Pelicans will be a hosting a sale of multiple clothing items to benefit charitable hurricane relief efforts. The event will take place at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003). The gear sale will start at 5 p.m. for all Season Ticket Holders and corporate partners. The event will then be open to the general public from 6-8 p.m. The sale will include Pelicans branded shirts, shorts, sweats, jerseys, and shoes. Sizes will vary from XL to 4XL. All of the proceeds from the sale will go directly to American Red Cross in support of hurricane relief.

Additionally, the Junior League of New Orleans Diaper Bank will be accepting diaper donations. The first 125 fans that bring a package of diapers will receive two (2) upper-bowl tickets to the Pelicans preseason game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

For more information, please contact Michael Ergas from the Pelicans Community Relations Department at (504) 593-4862.