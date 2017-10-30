Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins named Western Conference Player of the Week

October 30, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced earlier today that Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 23-29. This is the sixth time Cousins has earned Player of the Week honors, and the first time as a member of the Pelicans.

Cousins led the Pelicans to a 2-1 record while averaging 36.3 points on .544 shooting from the floor, 16.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks. Below is a breakdown of Cousins’ performances during the week:

• 39 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and 1 steal in a 103-93 loss at POR 10/24 | WATCH

• 41 points, 23 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in a 114-106 win at SAC 10/26 | WATCH

• 29 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals in a 123-101 win vs. CLE 10/28 | WATCH

Cousins became the first player since Chris Webber (1/5/01) to have a game with 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists, the first player since Bob McAdoo with 40 points on .500 shooting to go along with 20 rebounds and six assists, and the first player since Joe Barry Carrol (2/1/87) to have at least 41 points, 23 rebounds and six assists in a game. Additionally, Cousins became the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 35 points in each of his first two games against his former club, and the third player to have a 40-point, 20-rebound performance in a game against his former team, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Moses Malone.

With his performance on 10/28 vs. CLE, Cousins became the ninth player in franchise history to record a triple-double, the seventh of his career. Furthermore, Cousins became the fourth player in NBA history to follow-up a 40-point, 20-rebound performance with a triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor.

Cousins is currently averaging 32.3 points (2nd in the NBA) on .504 shooting from the field, 13.8 rebounds (ranked 6th in the NBA) and 2.3 blocks (ranked 3rd in NBA) to go with 5.7 assists.