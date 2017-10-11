Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham enjoys solo cross-country drives in offseason

When Dante Cunningham goes coast-to-coast during the summer months, it sometimes has nothing to do with dribbling a basketball from one end of the court to the other. Instead, the veteran NBA forward has been known to hop in his RV, head out from his offseason home in Oregon, then drive all the way across the country, ending up in the Eastern time zone, before eventually heading back to the Pacific Coast.

In 2014, Cunningham’s unique offseason hobby took him from Oregon, to visiting an aunt in Memphis, to Charlotte, to his original roots in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area, up to Pennsylvania, then back across America, all in a two-week span. His interest in cross-country drives stems partly from going on a multitude of basketball-related flights during which he’d look downward out his window and see so many parts of the nation, without really seeing them.

“I’ve been in the league for eight years now, in college we traveled a lot, also AAU,” Cunningham said of his motivation. “What you end up doing all the time is flying into the city, but never going beyond 20 or 30 minutes from the city.

“But by driving everywhere (in the summer), I’ve literally seen every part of the country. I had never been across Idaho or Montana, for example. You’re like, ‘What the heck is here?’ There are things that I can guarantee a lot of people just haven’t done, because it’s 2017. You can just hop on a plane and be somewhere. I’m seeing all of the stuff in between that you don’t get to see.”

Cunningham, 30, readily acknowledges that his enjoyment of multi-week driving expeditions is a rare passion in the NBA, where many players travel periodically in the offseason, but almost always by plane. The solitary nature of the trips is also fairly uncommon, but Cunningham views that aspect of the journeys from almost a spiritual perspective.

“I’ve seen Route 66 and driven through so many different areas, seen all of it,” he said as a few teammates worked on their games after a practice in Chicago. “Things that I can guarantee you most of these guys have never seen. And they may not want to – that’s just maybe not what they like to do. But I’m that kind of guy. It’s just how I am.

“When you’re by yourself that long with no one to talk to, you have to be right mentally with being alone. You learn a lot about yourself. But I think the biggest thing for me was I wanted to see the country. That was my initial thought. It’s something that can be hard to kind of explain without you actually doing it.”

In addition to being an automotive aficionado, Cunningham is an avid fisherman, two hobbies that lead to him driving 2-3 hours west from his Oregon home to fish in the Pacific Ocean. He also stops at various rivers in Oregon to see what he can catch.

“Sometimes I will take a car trip and cruise the coast, driving along a nice scenic route,” he said. “Or I’ll take a car trailer, put a truck inside and go to a car meet. In Oregon, there are a lot of RV spots on the river, where you can pull your RV up to 50 feet from the water, fish right off the back of your RV, hang out and relax.”

Cunningham also takes advantage of Wal-Mart’s RV-friendly policy in which drivers can stay overnight outside the store.

“They’ll let you in their parking lot for 24 hours, no problem,” Cunningham said. “You just show up, pull in, set up. I love parking there because they also have an RV section where you can get supplies or whatever you need.”

Cunningham now has a young son, so at least short-term, it’s not nearly as practical to go on lengthy driving trips. But he envisions someday bringing his son and family with him, allowing them to partake in the uncommon experience of seeing the United States from its roads.

“(During his 2014 trip), I didn’t have an itinerary, but I had time to do it,” Cunningham said of the freedom of making a cross-country jaunt. “It’s a very spiritual, mind-opening event. I literally was just calling (friends and family at various locations in the U.S.) and saying, ‘Hey, are you in town? Because I will be passing through.’ ”