Pelicans eager to try to continue recent home success in Game 3 vs. Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans boast one of the NBA’s premier practice facilities, but during the second half of the 2017-18 season, they frequently held gameday shootarounds in the Smoothie King Center. Coincidence or not, the Pelicans grew considerably more effective on their home floor after doing that, posting a 12-5 record since mid-February, after starting an inconsistent 14-12. Several of the team’s role players, including E’Twaun Moore and Darius Miller, have shot better in the familiar atmosphere than on the road, which helped New Orleans secure a playoff berth.

The sixth-seeded Pelicans hope to carry over that home success, which includes two high-decibel first-round wins vs. Portland, into this weekend, when they host No. 2 Golden State in Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

“We did a good job of playing at home, protecting our house, trying to get the crowd involved,” said guard Jrue Holiday, whose team is 8-2 at home since March 18, including a sweep of a rare three-games-in-three-days set. “Being able to close out games here and show the crowd we can (win) here and we need their help.”

As New Orleans prepared for Game 3 with a Thursday practice in its home arena, Holiday said the change to more frequent walkthroughs there may have made an impact on the Pelicans’ results.

“It depends on the (player), but practicing where you play (games), there is something to that,” Holiday confirmed. “Being able to get a feel for the arena, the depth (behind the basket) is different with the bleachers and the stands compared to our practice facility. We can probably get more shots up (as a team) at the practice facility, with two full courts, but being here and getting in a rhythm, the depth (perception) plays a part.”

Power forward Nikola Mirotic had struggled so mightily at home in his first few weeks as a Pelican that at times some fans implored him not to shoot, even though three-point accuracy is one of his biggest strengths. Whether it was related to becoming beardless or not, Mirotic appears to have solved those issues, playing some of the best basketball of his NBA career in April at home. Mirotic scored 25 and 21 points in key late-season victories over Memphis and San Antonio, then poured in 30 points in Game 3 of the sweep vs. Portland (he had a rare quiet 10-point day in Game 4, but only took eight shots from the field). New Orleans was dominant in most of those four recent home games, winning by margins of 28, 24, 17 and eight points, an average of 19.3 points.

While the Pelicans are excited to be back in a supportive environment after playing seven of the last 10 games overall on the road, they’re also encouraged by playing significantly better in Game 2 than they did in the series opener vs. the defending NBA champions. They’ll need to make another step forward Friday, in a virtual must-win situation.

“We think there are some areas we corrected from Game 1 to Game 2,” Pelicans third-year head coach Alvin Gentry said. “There are just a couple other things we need to do (better in Game 3). We feel great about coming home and playing in front of our fans. They’ve been great in the two games we’ve had here in the playoffs. Unbelievably great. I think it’s just going to be that much more vibrant, louder and enthusiastic when you’ve got the world champs coming in.”

“Of course we wanted to get one up there,” Anthony Davis said of losing both road games at Golden State. “Game 1 we got punched in the mouth. Game 2 we came back and responded. We didn’t win, but we showed a lot of great signs. Game 3 is back at home, and we’re going to try to get a win. We’ve got the same confidence.”