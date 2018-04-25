Pelican State vs. Golden State in Western Conference semifinals

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

No. 6 New Orleans (52-34) vs. No. 2 Golden State (62-25)

It’s the Pelican State vs. Golden State.

It’s a team trying to prove it can compete with the elite of the NBA, facing the league’s best club over the past three years, highlighted by two league titles and three conference championships.

It’s a short-handed team missing one of its All-Stars for the rest of 2017-18, squaring off against a short-handed team missing one of its All-Stars for at least the time being.

It’s a 25-year-old superstar who elevated himself into the MVP conversation this spring, meeting a team that boasts every MVP award winner from 2014-16.

New Orleans’ second-round series against Golden State will be billed by some observers as a matchup of David vs. Goliath, but as the ’17-18 season has progressed, the Pelicans have increasingly been given more respect by NBA analysts. That development prompted recent headlines on ESPN like “Are the Pelicans a serious threat to beat Warriors?” or SI.com’s “Why Pelicans will prove to be Warriors’ biggest challenge.”

Those sentiments would have seemed incomprehensible back in the fall, when many believed Golden State and Cleveland were locks to meet in the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive June, but the Warriors limped to the finish line of the regular season, going 10-10 in their final 20 games. While playing without two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Golden State sputtered, even scoring under 95 points in a handful of late-season defeats. Curry’s status to return to action remains uncertain, with the Warriors expected to provide an update after a Friday evaluation.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has been red-hot since mid-February, going 24-8 during that span, including a stunning sweep of third-seeded Portland in Round 1 of the playoffs. The Pelicans closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak, highlighted by a 126-120 victory in Golden State’s Oracle Arena on April 7, exactly three weeks before Game 1 of this second-round series will tip off Saturday in the same venue.

Here’s a look at the projected lineups for both teams:

POINT GUARD

Rajon Rondo vs. Andre Iguodala

Rondo was the engine spearheading New Orleans’ offense during its 4-0 domination of Portland, handing out exactly half of his team’s 106 assists in the series. That wasn’t the only area in which he excelled, averaging 11.3 points while shooting an efficient 48.7 percent from the field and 3/7 from three-point range. He also helped limit Portland’s guard tandem of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum to subpar shooting performances. Rondo’s 53 total assists weren’t that far from Portland’s 76 as an entire team in Round 1. Meanwhile, 14-year NBA veteran Iguodala filled in for Curry at point guard and did a solid job, finishing with 18 assists and only five turnovers vs. San Antonio. A former Philadelphia teammate of Jrue Holiday, Iguodala is a feared defender and earned the NBA Finals MVP trophy in ’15.

SHOOTING GUARD

Jrue Holiday vs. Klay Thompson

A battle of two of the league’s best two-way players, Holiday and Thompson are both well-respected and skilled defenders, but generally get their work done at the offensive end in different ways. Holiday is a decent outside shooter but was extremely effective vs. Portland at getting to the basket for layups and dunks – including a nasty lefty throwdown over 7-footer Jusuf Nurkic – a big reason he shot a scorching 56.8 percent from the field. Thompson and Curry will go down in NBA history as perhaps the best shooting backcourt duo ever, something Thompson continued to demonstrate in Round 1 vs. San Antonio. The smooth-shooting son of former NBA player and current Lakers broadcaster Mychal Thompson shot a blistering 16/31 from three-point range against the Spurs, again proving why teams cannot afford to leave him open, even though the Warriors have a wide range of other scoring threats.

SMALL FORWARD

E’Twaun Moore vs. Kevin Durant

With NBA teams relying on small lineups more than ever, the 6-foot-4 Moore didn’t have a significant height disadvantage often at the defensive end in ’17-18, but this is one matchup that can prove difficult for anyone. Durant is listed at 6-9, but most believe he’s closer to 7-0. The league MVP from ’14 is one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history, possessing deep range on his jumper (though he only shot 10/40 on treys vs. San Antonio), touch from mid-range and the size and speed to get all the way to the rim (48 percent from field in Spurs series). Moore was relatively quiet offensively in Round 1 vs. Portland (7.5 ppg, series-best 14 points in Game 4), but teammates credited him with excellent individual and help defense. The Pelicans may need Moore to generate more offense vs. Golden State; he sank a back-breaking mid-range hoop at Oracle Arena to help beat the Warriors on April 7.

POWER FORWARD

Nikola Mirotic vs. Draymond Green

Mirotic has been New Orleans’ biggest X-factor since he arrived in a February trade, and lately that has meant very good things for the Pelicans. The native of Montenegro was outstanding in each of the first three games of the Portland series, finishing with averages of 18.3 points and 9.5 rebounds. His 30-point Game 3 was arguably the most notable performance of his NBA career and contributed to him shooting an excellent 57.1 percent from the field and 46.2 percent on three-pointers. Mirotic’s dozen made treys against the Trail Blazers nearly doubled any of his teammate’s tally (Holiday sank seven). Meanwhile, reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Green can make life miserable for opponents due to his defensive versatility, which allows him to guard players of various sizes and skill sets. Green struggled offensively vs. San Antonio (11.4 ppg, 35.7 percent from field, 28.6 percent from the arc), but it didn’t matter much in the 4-1 series win.

CENTER

Anthony Davis vs. JaVale McGee

Shifting over to the five position much more frequently after DeMarcus Cousins’ season-ending Achilles injury in January, Davis has never been more dominant. The 6-foot-11 five-time All-Star was a force in every area against Portland, averaging 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks, sending the Trail Blazers on vacation with a franchise-record 47-point eruption in Game 4. McGee will be tasked with trying to slow down The Brow by limiting his easy baskets, which come frequently on putback scores and alley oops thrown by Rondo. McGee supplanted Zaza Pachulia as Golden State’s starting center in the San Antonio series, providing the Warriors with significantly more quickness and athleticism than the lumbering Pachulia. McGee is somewhat of a nominal starter, however, averaging just 16.4 minutes over five games in Round 1. Three Warriors reserves played more than McGee in that series.

BENCH

Pelicans

New Orleans essentially used an eight-man rotation vs. Portland, featuring Ian Clark, Darius Miller and Solomon Hill, in that order based on minutes played. … While logging about 20 minutes per game, Clark provided his familiar steady play, contributing hard-nosed defense and a sniper on the other end (45.0 percent from the field, 5/9 three-point accuracy). … Miller didn’t get a ton of scoring opportunities vs. Portland, but was 5/11 on treys. He only took three shots from inside the arc. … Hill seems to be getting more comfortable after just returning from a season-long injury in March, but he grabbed a few hard-nosed rebounds vs. Portland. Hill averaged about 14 minutes in Round 1.

Warriors

Four Golden State reserves played major roles vs. San Antonio, including bigs Kevon Looney and David West, as well as guards Shaun Livingston and Quinn Cook, the latter a former member of the Pelicans. Additionally, mercurial guard Nick Young appeared in all five games, but in reduced minutes. … The veterans Livingston (51.4 percent from field) and West (63.2 percent from the field) were particularly effective and efficient against the Spurs, with the active Looney contributing averages of 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. Cook was just 10/25 shooting in Round 1, but had a 21-point game vs. New Orleans on April 7.