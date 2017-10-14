New Orleans Pelicans waive Alexander, Jones

Posted: Oct 14, 2017

October 14, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the team has waived forwards Cliff Alexander and Perry Jones.

Alexander, 6 feet 8, 245 pounds, appeared in all four of the Pelicans’ preseason contests, averaging 2.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in just under nine minutes per game. Jones, 6-11, 235, appeared in three preseason games for New Orleans and averaged 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in just over 15 minutes per contest. 

Alexander, Cliff, Jones III, Perry, Pelicans, roster moves

