New Orleans Pelicans waive Alexander, Jones

October 14, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the team has waived forwards Cliff Alexander and Perry Jones.

Alexander, 6 feet 8, 245 pounds, appeared in all four of the Pelicans’ preseason contests, averaging 2.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in just under nine minutes per game. Jones, 6-11, 235, appeared in three preseason games for New Orleans and averaged 3.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in just over 15 minutes per contest.