New Orleans Pelicans partner with Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

September 25, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today an agreement with Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc., naming Coca-Cola the “Official Soft Drink Partner of the New Orleans Pelicans.”

“With over 100 years in the beverage industry, Coca-Cola UNITED and its local bottling companies have earned a world-renowned reputation as a leader in the community. I particularly want to thank the great people of Coca-Cola UNITED and its New Orleans associates,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “We are thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola and bring its products to the Smoothie King Center, which will only further enhance the fan experience.”

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED has been active in partnering with local teams, organizations and institutions for more than 115 years. Similar to the Pelicans, the goal of Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED has always been to help provide memorable experiences through the enjoyment of quality products, promotions and entertainment.

“Pelicans fans will now get to take in a winning Pelicans season while enjoying refreshing Coca-Cola products,” said Rocky Weigand, Crescent City Division Director, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc. “We are so proud of this partnership because it’s an expression of the pride we take in New Orleans. We’ve partnered with the New Orleans Saints since day one of the team’s inception so this is really a natural fit for Coca-Cola UNITED,” he added.

Products such as Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar®, Sprite®, Minute Maid Lemonade®, Fanta®, Barq’s Root Beer®, Gold Peak Tea®, Dasani® waters, and Dr. Pepper® will be offered at the Smoothie King Center for all Pelicans home games.

“We’re looking forward to a great season and partnership with the Pelicans,” stated Weigand. “After all, nothing tastes better at a basketball game than an ice-cold Coca-Cola.”