New Orleans Pelicans and Zatarain's cook-up a winning partnership

October 25, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans and Zatarain’s today announced a new integrated marketing partnership featuring the company’s iconic name, brand and logo on the team’s game jerseys beginning with the 2017-18 NBA season.

In addition to the jersey patch, for every Pelicans slam dunk throughout the season, Zatarain’s will donate meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank charity. Second Harvest operates through food distribution programs, community kitchen meal services, nutritional education, and public benefits assistance.

“This is an opportunity for both the Pelicans and Zatarain’s to further expand our international reach. Gayle and I could not be more pleased to be able to partner with one of the most iconic brands in our community,” said Pelicans Owner Tom Benson. “Being from New Orleans, Zatarain’s has always been a part of my life and I am thrilled about our new partnership.”

“The country holds a special place in its heart for New Orleans—our culture, our music and especially our food,” said Zatarain’s General Manager Raj Nair. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Pelicans as ambassadors for our city. And while they bring their own stars to the national stage, we like to think of hometown favorites like Zatarain’s jambalaya and red beans & rice as MVPs for your kitchen!”

Zatarain’s is the premiere New Orleans-based food brand and has been making authentic regionally inspired products for over a century. Beginning in the Uptown New Orleans neighborhood in 1889, Zatarain’s has grown to become a world leader in New Orleans-style cooking.

As part of the partnership, Zatarain’s will also be integrated into highly visible Pelicans team platforms including: retail marketing, Pelicans Mobile App, social channels, in-arena marketing and Pelicans.com.