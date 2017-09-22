New Orleans Pelicans 2017-18 roster by the numbers

Heading into New Orleans training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, here’s a by-the-numbers look at some of the most pertinent facts related to the Pelicans’ roster. The 2017-18 NBA campaign with mark the franchise’s 16th season of existence, dating back to the 2002-03 move to the Crescent City (all team-wide statistics are based on the initial 15 roster players plus the pair of two-way contract signees):

4: Current New Orleans players who’ve been selected to play in at least one NBA All-Star Game, a list that includes Anthony Davis (four consecutive from 2014-17), DeMarcus Cousins (three consecutive from 2015-17), Rajon Rondo (four consecutive from 2010-13) and Jrue Holiday (one in 2013). For comparison’s sake, Golden State has six players, including four who were All-Stars this year and two veterans who’ve been picked in the past (Andre Iguodala, David West).

89: Total years of official NBA experience, entering 2017-18. Longtime Memphis catalyst Tony Allen tops the roster with 13 years under his belt, while Rondo is next at 11 years. Dante Cunningham and Jrue Holiday have eight years apiece of experience, followed by the seven-year trio of Cousins, Alexis Ajinca and Omer Asik. Those 89 years divided by 17 players averages out to 5.2 years per player. If you remove New Orleans’ three rookies from the equation, the average is 6.4 years.

3: International players on New Orleans’ roster. The team’s list is comprised entirely of frontcourt players, including Cheick Diallo (Mali), Ajinca (France) and Asik (Turkey). Diallo is one of only two players in NBA history to be born in Mali; the other is Soumaila Samake, who played sparingly in the league from 2001-03. France and Turkey have produced a total of 20 and seven players, respectively, via Basketball-Reference.com. France ranks second on the all-time list for countries outside of the United States, with a recent surge pushing Canada to a big lead at No. 1 with 28 players.

11: Number of Pelicans players who attended a U.S. college (out of 15 total) and went to a BCS school. SEC school Kentucky produced four current Pelicans – Davis, Cousins, Rondo and Darius Miller – while Jalen Jones (Texas A&M) also hails from the same conference. The only American players on the squad who didn’t play in a power football league are Jordan Crawford (Xavier – Big East), Cunningham (Villanova – Big East), Ian Clark (Belmont – Ohio Valley) and Charles Cooke (Dayton – Atlantic 10).

112: Career games of NBA playoff experience for Allen, highest on New Orleans’ roster. Next up is Rondo, with 96. Combined, the former Boston teammates account for more than half of their new club’s postseason experience, which totals 352. The drop-off after Allen and Rondo is steep, with Asik and Ian Clark at 37 and 32 games, respectively. Clark played all of those 32 games in the past two springs with Golden State.

6: Pelicans players who’ve advanced beyond the second round of the NBA playoffs at some point in their careers. Allen and Rondo were NBA champions with Boston in 2008, while Clark earned a ring with Golden State this spring. The deepest postseason advancement for E’Twaun Moore was during the Celtics’ trip to the East finals in ’12 (they lost to Miami in seven games). As a member of the ’11 Bulls, Asik reached the same round, but Chicago was eliminated by the Heat superteam, 4-1. Most recently, Solomon Hill was a deep rookie reserve for the ’14 Pacers, who also fell to Miami, in six games.

1,194: Points Davis needs to become the all-time franchise leader in scoring. West holds the current record with 8,690 points scored for New Orleans, but Davis is already at 7,497 through the first five years of his career. If Davis averages, say, 25.0 points per game this season, he will surpass West by his 48th game. Last season, Davis averaged 28.0 points per game – at that rate, it will only take him until game 43.

0: Left-handed shooters on the roster. This may disappoint noted southpaw and NBA writer Marc Stein, but all current Pelicans players are righties. Among the players who appeared in at least one regular season game in 2016-17, there were three New Orleans lefties, including Donatas Motiejunas, Terrence Jones and Reggie Williams.